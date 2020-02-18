shots fired

16 shots fired at abandoned central Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the suspects who fired numerous gunshots into an abandoned home in central Fresno overnight.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at a home on Nevada Avenue near Echo.

Police received a Shotspotter call of shots fired in the area. Officials say about 16 shots were fired into the house.

Shell casings were also found in the front and behind the home. No one was inside at the time of the shooting.

Officials do not have a description of the shooters and are asking witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation.

