16-year-old stabbed and killed in central Fresno

---
A teen was killed and a man was injured after a stabbing outside a central Fresno market Tuesday evening.
Police say it happened at a market place near Millbrook and Hammond.
#BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway at Hammond & Millbrook in Central Fresno. PD has a three-block radius blocked off around this apartment complex. PD to update us with details shortly. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/kRxnOeIdBY— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 17, 2019
Officers say a fight broke out between a group of people in that market and spilled out into the street.
Police say at some point the teen and man were stabbed.
Officers found the 16-year-old at a nearby apartment complex. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Police say the 32-year-old man was found later on and transported to CRMC with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are advising people to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation.