16-year-old stabbed and killed in central Fresno

#BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway at Hammond & Millbrook in Central Fresno. PD has a three-block radius blocked off around this apartment complex. PD to update us with details shortly. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/kRxnOeIdBY — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) July 17, 2019

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the teen killed in Tuesday's stabbing in central Fresno as 16-year-old Steve Stone from Fresno.---A teen was killed and a man was injured after a stabbing outside a central Fresno market Tuesday evening.Police say it happened at a market place near Millbrook and Hammond.Officers say a fight broke out between a group of people in that market and spilled out into the street.Police say at some point the teen and man were stabbed.Officers found the 16-year-old at a nearby apartment complex. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.Police say the 32-year-old man was found later on and transported to CRMC with non-life threatening injuries.Police are advising people to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation.