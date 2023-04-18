The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in Saturday's shooting near a Fresno County Festival.

Fresno Sheriff's Office says shooting that left a 16-year-old dead was gang-related

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old boy was gunned down in broad daylight over the weekend.

The shooting unfolded just down the street from a Cambodian Buddhist New Year Festival.

Now, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says detectives have determined the incident involved gangs.

Home surveillance video obtained by Action News shows a group of people running toward another group, someone getting grabbed or shoved, and then gunfire.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Princeton and Valentine Avenues, and left 16-year-old Sunnyside High School student Nolyn Chann dead.

He's pictured on a GoFundMe page created to help with his burial costs.

The Fresno Unified School district released a statement saying a social emotional team has been sent to the school to help people process and grieve the loss saying in part, "Our Sunnyside family, and Fresno Unified family as a whole, is grieving and we send our love and condolences to Nolyn's loved ones."

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide.

Authorities announced Monday detectives determined the shooting was gang related.

"We know that Nolyn Chann was one of those gang members." Fresno County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Tony Botti.

The shooting unfolded just a few dozen yards away from the Fresno Cambodian Buddhist New Year Festival.

"It was due to that celebration that put all of these young men here at that location." Botti said.

While the incident didn't happen at the festival, officials say because there were so many people nearby they've received multiple witness statements to help in the investigation.

"It's unfortunate that we had this very positive community event taking place that basically was infiltrated by the hate of these rival gangs." Botti said.

The sheriff's office is working with the Fresno Police Department to try to deter any potential retaliation between the rival gangs.

They are asking anyone who was at the festival and may have seen something or took video to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers 559-498-7867.