After serving 15 years on a murder conviction, an San Quentin Prison inmate from the East Bay is getting his first taste of freedom.The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Adnan Khan is believed to be the first California inmate to benefit from a new state law that allows early release and re-sentencing for those who didn't commit the actual crime, but acted as accomplices.Supporters of the law that took effect Jan. 1 say as many as 800 inmates with murder convictions might be eligible for reduced sentences.Upon his release, Khan said, "I don't know what to feel, I'm going to wake up and ask where am I?"His sister, Serish Khan said, "Unreal, excited of course, I get to hug my brother."Khan was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of robbing a marijuana dealer who was stabbed to death by his partner in Antioch.Former Gov. Jerry Brown last month reduced Khan's sentence to 15 years to life, making him eligible for an immediate parole hearing. Brown's commutation left Khan's murder conviction in place.Judge Laurel Brady resentenced Khan on his robbery conviction to time served."If given the opportunity to re-enter society, I will live a life of service with the purpose of preventing and deterring crime and increasing public safety for our communities," Khan wrote in his commutation application.Not everyone is happy about Kahn's release. The mother of murder victim Kevin Mcnutt told ABC7 by phone that she does not believe in the justice system.