3 accused of leaving dead, mutilated cat at West Asheville grocery store

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people have been arrested and another is wanted in the brutal killing of a cat whose body was left at a grocery store in West Asheville. (Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. --
Two people have been arrested and another is wanted in the brutal killing of a cat whose body was left at a grocery store in West Asheville.

According to WLOS, Shariah Jessamyn Metzger, 26, and Jace Lee Greene, 29, are accused of mutilating the cat, posting pictures of the body online, and then leaving it on the property of the Ingles grocery store at 669 Haywood Road.

Police are still searching for Zackery Eugene Greene in connection with the incident.



Metzger and Greene have been charged with the improper burial of an animal.

Veronica Coit of "Asheville Cat Weirdos" said she saw pictures of a cat's body on Instagram and called the police.

"To think of what these monsters did to a cat that was sweet and friendly is awful," she told WLOS.

Kitty, the 2-year-old cat who was killed, belonged to Aaron Naster.

Naster said Kitty was sweet, trusting, and loved people.

A necropsy will be performed on the cat this week to determine its cause of death.

Both are being held under a $15,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abusecrimenorth carolina newscatsNorth Carolina
Top Stories
Brother: Couple died in Yosemite fall while taking a selfie
Driver arrested for Southeast Fresno hit-and-run identified
Wanted registered sex-offender found in Roeding Park restroom
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck in Indiana
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
President Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Officials place 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes
Show More
Feed company to pay Clovis ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Indiana dad dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween
Jose Ramirez and Fresno FC join to help family of soccer player on life support
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
Statewide Amber Alert canceled, police believe mother has taken child to Mexico
More News