u.s. & world

2 women killed after car plunges off ferry in South Florida

MIAMI, Fla. -- The bodies of two women were discovered in a car that rolled off a ferry into a deep shipping channel off the coast of South Florida.

The women were found in the vehicle that sank Tuesday in Government Cut, news outlets reported. Their family members were notified of the deaths, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

Miami-Dade police identified the women as Emma Afra, 63, of Miami, and Viviane Brahms, 76, of Harrison, New York.

The car, a blue Mercedes-Benz, was eventually recovered from the from 50-foot-deep channel, Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said in a news release sent Wednesday.

The Coast Guard is investigating how the car fell from the ferry, which takes people and cars back and forth from the exclusive Fisher Island. The front and back of the ferry are usually closed by chains during the short trip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaferry accidentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Lost dog found 14 years later, reunited with Houston family
Man, 77, fights off would-be robber with boxing jabs
2-year-old old hugs delivery man whose daughter recently died
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens arrested for starting deadly fire that killed Porterville firefighter
President Donald Trump visiting Bakersfield Wednesday
Hundreds attend bone marrow drive to save Coalinga 7-year-old with cancer
Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers State of the State address
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Merced County
Clovis officers recognized for work in Fresno mass shooting case
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Show More
Family of 24-year-old killed in northwest Fresno in disbelief
Woman accused in baby kidnapping plot pleads not guilty
2 men arrested in connection to east central Fresno mailbox theft
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Devin Nunes and others join to discuss water solutions for Central Valley
More TOP STORIES News