2 LAPD officers injured after patrol unit involved in crash overturns in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- Two Los Angeles police officers sustained injuries when their patrol vehicle overturned in a crash in South Los Angeles, requiring one of them to be cut free from the wreckage.The collision occurred around 8 p.m. Monday night in the 6000 block of Vermont Avenue while officers were responding to a call in the area.Firefighters managed to free the officers from their vehicle which appeared to have sustained major damage to the driver's side.A fire hydrant was sheared in the collision, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles Fire Department, which responded to the incident.Both officers, assigned to LAPD's 77th Division, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.It's unclear what caused the patrol unit to crash.