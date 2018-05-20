DRUNK DRIVING

2 people hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash in NW Fresno

Two people are in the hospital, in critical condition after a suspected drunk driver crashed into them. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Shattered glass and tire remnants sprawled across West Avenue at Barstow Avenue are what remain after an alleged DUI driver blew a stop sign and collided with another car before smashing into a wall.

Police rerouted cars around the busy intersection for several hours as the collision reconstruction unit collected evidence.

Investigators say just after 11 a.m. on Sunday. Police received calls about a reckless driver and soon after, the injury crash.

"We got a report of this particular BMW driving the wrong way down Bullard in west bound-east bound lanes," said Fresno Police Department Lt. Mike Brogdon.

According to police, that caller followed the BMW.

Investigators say the driver, 25-year-old from Fresno was speeding while going southbound on West before he crashed into a car making a protected left-hand turn.

"He reported it anywhere from 60 to 90 miles per hours and saw the car crash into the Toyota Camry," said Lt. Brogdon.

Police say drugs or alcohol were more than likely a factor in the crash. The driver of the BMW was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for observation where a blood draw was taken.

A 62-year-old female and 68-year-old male were also taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
