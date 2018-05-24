2 suspects flee after at least 15 injured in Toronto explosion

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

At least 15 people have been injured and two suspects are on the loose following a bombing at an Indian restaurant in Toronto.Three of the injured are in critical condition.The restaurant where the blast happened appears to be located in a strip mall.The Peel Regional Police put out a surveillance photo showing the two suspects they are looking for. They say the men took off immediately after the explosion.