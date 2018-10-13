2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Alvin

A 2-year-old girl is dead after authorities say she was mauled to death by her family's dog.The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3900 block of Morning Dove St. in Alvin on Friday.Authorities say when they arrived, they noticed that a mixed-breed dog had mauled a 2-year-old girl to death.The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene, and taken to the Galveston County Medical Examiners officer for an autopsy.Investigators say the dog was euthanized, and his body was sent to be tested for rabies.