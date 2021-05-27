Society

This 2-year-old with an IQ of 146 is America's youngest Mensa member

Toddler becomes youngest member of American Mensa

LOS ANGELES -- Meet America's youngest Mensa member!

At the age of two, Kashe Quest has an IQ of 146 -- nearly 50 points higher than the average American's 98. This makes Kashe a mini member of Mensa, the oldest high IQ society in the world.

The sharp-witted toddler from Los Angeles already knows the periodic table and can read in full sentences. Most toddlers can do a little bit of counting, but Kashe is up to 100 and can already identify all 50 states.



"She'll wake up on a Saturday and say, 'I wanna do elements,' or, 'I wanna do states,' so whenever she's leaning into it, we're just there to support her," said dad Devon Quest.

Little Kashe's pediatrician first noticed something special during her 18-month checkup.

Mom Sukhjit Athwal has a background in education and childhood development and is able to tailor Kashe's education to her passions and interests.

"That's how we go with her at her pace and her interests and curiosity ... 'Paw Patrol,' 'Frozen,' it just depends on the day," she said.

While most Mensans may not know all of the words to "Let It Go," Kashe does -- and that's important to her parents.

"She is a toddler ... She likes to hide, and she has her tantrums," Sukhjit said. "She's a toddler at heart, and we want to keep that youthfulness in her as long as we can."

Kashe is currently studying Spanish and working on becoming bilingual -- and more importantly, planning her third birthday party happening next month.
