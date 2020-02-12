2-year-old escapes from daycare, found riding toy trike alone on busy street in near freezing temps

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Police officers in Ohio found a 2-year-old boy riding a toy tricycle down a busy street in near-freezing weather.

According to Sandusky Police Department officers, the boy's pants and socks were soaked and he was disoriented. He couldn't tell officers where he came from or how he ended up on the street.

Officer David West was the first to find the child.

"I really couldn't believe it, especially that time of the day and the temperature, barely dressed, just walking on this little scooter in the middle of the street," West said.

Police went door-to-door to find the daycare owner who officers said was watching six other children.

Officers said the front door of the home daycare had a deadbolt, but it was easily accessible for the toddler to reach up and open the door. According to Sandusky Police Department, four children have left the daycare on their own in the last five years.

"We tried to explain to her maybe some child proofing, door knob covers," West said. "if she's watching more than one kid, maybe get an alarm or something on the door so if the door opens there is a beeping sound."

Erie County Children's Services was called and the daycare owner was charged with endangering children. She pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, but if she is convicted, she could go to jail for up to a year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiotoddlerbicycleu.s. & worlddaycarechild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News