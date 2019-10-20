2 years since its reopening, Fulton Street continues to develop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As thousands celebrated year two of Fulton Street's reopening, Valley native Reza Assemi took Action News inside one of his latest projects."I bought this with a partner Jamin Brazil,"Assemi is one of the developers behind buildings like Iron Bird Lofts, Broadway Studios and the old theater three. But now he is looking to turn this 1918 building on Inyo and Fulton into something new."We are looking to do commercial space downstairs so hopefully taprooms, entertainment-driven businesses and upstairs tech space," he said.Assemi tells Action News for over two decades he has envisioned changing the scope of this area."I love downtown. It's rich with visuals, so that's exciting to take something beautiful, neglected and bring it back. And the gravy on top is to make it entertaining," he said.And it is happening. Many people are glad to see what was once shut down now thriving."It seems like it turned around it's a beautiful place to be," said Shane Baker of Fresno."It's kinda cool because I started to come down for the Fuego games and foxes and then noticing all beer gardens and cool events," said Tony Dusan of Madera.Mark Standriff with the City of Fresno says the reopening of Fulton Street has increased gross revenue and boosted the economy."It has grown over 1,500% which is an amazing figure, so this kind of growth is just the beginning," he said.And as Assemi works to continue investing and revitalizing downtown Fresno, people can be seen from the second-floor window of his next project taking in what he and many others hoped to create."It doesn't exist without that interest without the public, so I really think they are the ones making this happen," he said.Assemi says construction on this project will likely begin next month. He tells Action News it might take about five months to complete, but he and his partner are hoping it will be ready by next spring.