Downtown Fresno stabbing injures one man, suspects at large

Fresno Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Fresno that sent one man to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Fresno Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Fresno that sent one man to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Fresno Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Fresno that sent one man to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Fresno Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Fresno that sent one man to the hospital on Saturday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Fresno that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around midnight on Saturday morning near Inyo and Fulton Streets.

Officers say the victim claimed he and his girlfriend left an event on Fulton when several men confronted them.

The victim says a verbal argument happened before being stabbed in the back.

Police say the victim was later found near the I-Hop on Tulare Street and taken to a hospital.

The search for the suspects and investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Fresno Police.