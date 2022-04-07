hurricane

Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

EMBED <>More Videos

Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Expect an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year, Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said Thursday.

Klotzbach and the university released their annual outlook, which is calling for 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

The reasons for the above-average forecast include the lack of El Nino and warmer than normal subtropical Atlantic temperatures.

El Nino, Klotzbach explained in a tweet, generally increases vertical wind shear in the Atlantic, tearing apart hurricanes.





The chance for at least one major hurricane making landfall for the entire continental U.S. coastline is at 71%. The average for the last century has been 52%.

Of note for people here in Texas, the probability of a major storm along the Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle westward to Brownsville is at 46%.

Major hurricanes are storms that are Category 3, 4, or 5 and those windspeeds will be over 111 mph.

While hurricane season isn't here just yet, the forecast's release is a reminder that you should stay ready as it only takes one hurricane making landfall to affect lives.

You're urged to be prepared the same for every season, regardless of the predicted activity. A below-average Atlantic Hurricane Season was forecasted in 2017, which is the year Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast.

The most active season on record took place in 2020, when 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes, and 7 major hurricanes occurred.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. But in recent years, named storms have become common in May and even as early as April.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherstormhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE
Video takes unprecedented view from the inside of a hurricane
What not to donate in wake of Hurricane Ida devastation
Dolphin rescued after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida
Wife saw gator attack husband in Ida floodwaters, officials say
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian hit and killed by Merced police car, authorities say
Bullet fired during argument hit girl on playground, police say
Police warn gel blaster toy gun social media trend can be dangerous
One killed in DUI crash in Fresno Co., 22-year-old arrested, CHP says
City requests delay in sale of Trails End Mobile Home Park
ABC30 partners with Poverello House for 'Call for Hope' telethon
1 sentenced for deadly stabbing at Terra Bella quinceanera in 2013
Show More
Police searching for Fresno homicide suspect, reward offered
1 hospitalized after garage fire in central Fresno, officials say
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
Domestic violence suspect arrested following chase, authorities say
Dine and Dish: Don Pepe Taqueria growing throughout Fresno
More TOP STORIES News