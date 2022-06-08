Politics

Rudy Salas holds early lead in election for new 22nd Congressional District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 10 percent of the expected vote counted, Democrat Rudy Salas holds 43% of the votes counted so far in the race for California's new 22nd Congressional District.

As of 9:07 pm Tuesday, Salas has 3,660 votes while Republican David Valadao is in second place at 2,283 votes.

Due to redistricting, this seat is different from the previous 22nd Congressional District that was formerly held by Devin Nunes.
