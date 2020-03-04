ABC30 Jobs

KFSN-TV is an equal opportunity employer and seeks to provide information about our job opportunities to as many people as possible.

Any organization providing employment information or job referrals may click here to email us to request to be added to our contact list for future notification of our openings.

Read KFSN's EEO report: ABC30.com page | FCC.gov page

Current Job Openings


President and General Manager


The President and General Manager of KFSN, is responsible for building and maintaining the leading local media brand and business in their area, and managing the strategies and teams that will drive audience and revenue growth across platforms.

This executive will be at the center of KFSN future success in their respective area, upholding our commitment to quality journalism and the communities we serve while driving modernization across the organization and maintaining a dynamic culture that embraces change and innovation.

The General Manager will have a clear vision for the future of our local business with the capability of communicating and executing that vision via hands-on leadership, optimism, strategic risk-taking and focused metrics of success. He or she will be a creative thinker who generates new ideas and understands how to maximize brands and resources to achieve market leadership. This includes developing strategies which evolve local brands from not only being the place to go for breaking news, but also where consumers can expect to find localized high quality, high impact journalism and content.

This executive will also work directly with the ABC OTV leadership, other businesses within the Walt Disney Television Group and TWDC to drive collective growth and success.

Responsibilities:
  • Directs and manage the overall operations to drive "ethical results" (meet or exceed KPIs) including established goals/objectives in ratings, audience, video, sales/revenue, market share, profit and operating income.
  • Oversee and evolve the brand to maximize its impact, relevancy and connection with local audiences.
  • In collaboration with appropriate executives, develop and implement a content strategy that attracts and engages audiences across platforms.
  • Lead a premium multi-platform news organization including a vast and diverse team of talent across many roles and disciplines.
  • Oversight of the station's 24/7 broadcast and quality/technical requirements.
  • Work with General Sales leadership and sales teams to develop/implement strategic goals that meet/ exceed local advertising budgets/forecasts and monetize audiences across all platforms.
  • Grow and develop unified OTT strategies to create / aggregate content in to streaming platforms.
  • Drive business and partnership development efforts to drive modernization and further group goals.
  • Continue to identify more effective and efficient approaches to operations and processes throughout the organization.
  • Represent the station in the community; develop and maintain strong relationships with community leaders.
  • Seek out opportunities to contribute to the local market area for the betterment of the community.
  • Recruit, develop, and retain a strong leadership team; provide guidance and coaching to maximize their performance and accelerate their professional growth.
  • Champion data and analytics to drive multi-platform content, product and platform optimization as well as accountability across the organization.
  • Execute all corporate policies/objectives while maintaining the highest level of ethics and industry standards.
  • Establish and maintain an innovative and highly collaborative culture atmosphere that promotes novel idea generation, open communication, respect for others and excellence.
  • Create a diverse, collaborative, fun and stimulating work environment.
  • Collaborate with other parts of OTV, the Disney Television Group and TWDC to advance the group's interests and leverage assets.

    • Basic Qualifications:
  • Proven experience leading a local broadcast station or news organization.
  • A participative leadership approach that fosters collaboration and innovation.
  • Ability to recognize, create and communicate priorities, strategies as well as market opportunities and challenges to drive growth and performance improvement.
  • Attention to detail, project management skills, and the ability to effectively lead and manage in a dynamic and challenging environment.
  • Experience managing budgeting processes and strategic planning.
  • Strong written, verbal and presentation skills.
  • Legal understanding of FCC rules and regulations.
  • Experience working with unions and contract negotiations.

    • Required Education:
  • Bachelor's degree in a relevant discipline.

    • ABC30/KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.


    Click here to apply

    ------

    Anchor/Reporter


    KFSN, the Disney/ABC owned News station in Fresno seeks a full-time, experienced anchor for our weekend evening newscasts. We are looking for a personable and versatile communicator with exceptional anchoring, reporting, writing, and multi-platform content creation skills for ABC30. The position is a single news anchor for both Saturday and Sunday evenings and three days of reporting during the week. The ideal candidate has a passion for news, excels at breaking news coverage on the desk and in the field. We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling content on all platforms. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering and have a demonstrated ability to move the audience between linear and digital platforms. A successful candidate will have a proven track record of developing great contacts and sources and telling impactful stories. This person must be organized and work well under pressure and constant deadlines. We want someone who brings a positive attitude every day and is receptive to feedback. Candidate will be expected to represent KFSN at community events, promotional events and speaking engagements. ABC30/KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.


    Click here to apply

    ------


    Weekend Weather Anchor/Reporter


    KFSN-TV/ABC30, the ABC owned station in Fresno, CA has an immediate opening for a full-time weekend Weather Anchor and Reporter. We are looking for a dynamic, high energy anchor to join our #1 rated news team. We are looking for someone who knows the science, but can tell a relatable weather story on the air and on our digital and social media platforms. The winning candidate will be able to demonstrate enterprise reporting and anchoring skills in both news and weather. Must be proficient in WSI graphics and technology. Ability to do live field reporting on weather, news, and other topics required. Meteorology degree preferred. MMJ experience a plus. ABC30/KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.


    Click here to apply

    ------


    Newsroom Intern


    KFSN-TV/ABC30, the Disney/ABC owned station in Fresno, is looking for a Newsroom Intern to learn about and contribute to our on-air, digital, and social media platforms. You will have the opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operations of a major market television station. KFSN-TV/ABC30 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.


    Visit our internships page to learn more and apply

    ------
    Report a correction or typo
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
    Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
    New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
    Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
    One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
    Show More
    Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
    Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
    2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
    21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
    Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
    More TOP STORIES News