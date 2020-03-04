ABC30 Jobs

Any organization providing employment information or job referrals may click here to email us to request to be added to our contact list for future notification of our openings.
Current Job Openings
President and General Manager
The President and General Manager of KFSN, is responsible for building and maintaining the leading local media brand and business in their area, and managing the strategies and teams that will drive audience and revenue growth across platforms.
This executive will be at the center of KFSN future success in their respective area, upholding our commitment to quality journalism and the communities we serve while driving modernization across the organization and maintaining a dynamic culture that embraces change and innovation.
The General Manager will have a clear vision for the future of our local business with the capability of communicating and executing that vision via hands-on leadership, optimism, strategic risk-taking and focused metrics of success. He or she will be a creative thinker who generates new ideas and understands how to maximize brands and resources to achieve market leadership. This includes developing strategies which evolve local brands from not only being the place to go for breaking news, but also where consumers can expect to find localized high quality, high impact journalism and content.
This executive will also work directly with the ABC OTV leadership, other businesses within the Walt Disney Television Group and TWDC to drive collective growth and success.
Responsibilities:
Basic Qualifications:
Required Education:
ABC30/KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Anchor/Reporter
KFSN, the Disney/ABC owned News station in Fresno seeks a full-time, experienced anchor for our weekend evening newscasts. We are looking for a personable and versatile communicator with exceptional anchoring, reporting, writing, and multi-platform content creation skills for ABC30. The position is a single news anchor for both Saturday and Sunday evenings and three days of reporting during the week. The ideal candidate has a passion for news, excels at breaking news coverage on the desk and in the field. We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling content on all platforms. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering and have a demonstrated ability to move the audience between linear and digital platforms. A successful candidate will have a proven track record of developing great contacts and sources and telling impactful stories. This person must be organized and work well under pressure and constant deadlines. We want someone who brings a positive attitude every day and is receptive to feedback. Candidate will be expected to represent KFSN at community events, promotional events and speaking engagements. ABC30/KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Weekend Weather Anchor/Reporter
KFSN-TV/ABC30, the ABC owned station in Fresno, CA has an immediate opening for a full-time weekend Weather Anchor and Reporter. We are looking for a dynamic, high energy anchor to join our #1 rated news team. We are looking for someone who knows the science, but can tell a relatable weather story on the air and on our digital and social media platforms. The winning candidate will be able to demonstrate enterprise reporting and anchoring skills in both news and weather. Must be proficient in WSI graphics and technology. Ability to do live field reporting on weather, news, and other topics required. Meteorology degree preferred. MMJ experience a plus. ABC30/KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Newsroom Intern
KFSN-TV/ABC30, the Disney/ABC owned station in Fresno, is looking for a Newsroom Intern to learn about and contribute to our on-air, digital, and social media platforms. You will have the opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operations of a major market television station. KFSN-TV/ABC30 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
