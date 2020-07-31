Fresno's Junior Company bring theater to audiences at home with virtual cabaret

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 2nd Space Theatre in the Tower District is a little quiet these days during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, younger actors with the Junior Company are taking their art online.
"The virtual cabaret is about an hour and twelve minutes long. It gives that late-night show, America's Funniest Videos vibe. So there's a bunch of different videos from a bunch of different performers, who've contributed their time to sing and perform," said Jonathan Aguirre.
Jonathan Aguirre and Tony Folmer are co-hosting and directing the Junior Company Virtual Cabaret.
Roosevelt High School alumni Miranda Mayo, known as Mister, is one of the performers.
She has been in shows like Pretty Little Liars and is on Chicago Fire. Mayo got involved in acting with Junior Company at the age of 12.
"It was just a breath of fresh air. Roger Rockas, Good Company Players, Junior Company gave me a community where I felt like I could be myself, where I was loved," Mayo said.
The show has three VIP performers in the show.
About 20 performers sent in video clips of them, and many are from the Central Valley.
"I feel like this is an amazing opportunity for the community to still enjoy theater while they're unable to go to the theater," Folmer said.
Money raised during the performance will help them continue their work on stage and in the community.
You can support the arts in the Central Valley alley. The virtual cabaret airs Friday, July 31 at 6 pm on Facebook, Instagram and on TV on CMAC, Comcast Xfinity Ch. 94, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99.
