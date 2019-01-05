Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019

TORRANCE UPDATE: Grieving mother identifies shooting victim killed at bowling alley as her son, Robert Meekins, 28. Other victims ID’d by family members as Astin Edwards, 28 & Michael Radford, 20. | WATCH @ABC7 9am. LIVE: https://t.co/a8eFAqjJ8p #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/tGQDQJSK8n — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) January 5, 2019

A late-night fight at a Torrance bowling alley turned deadly Friday night, killing three men and injuring four, authorities said.Torrance police responded to reports of shots fired at 11:54 p.m. Friday at Gable House Bowl, located at 22501 Hawthorne BoulevardOfficers found multiple people with gunshot wounds inside the location. Three male victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released by officials, but family members identified the deceased as Michael Radford, 20, and Astin Edwards and Robert Meekins, both 28.Two others were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, while two more opted to seek their own medical attention, Torrance police said.There were no reports of injuries to employees of the business.Police said they were working to identify the suspects involved in the shooting.According to witnesses, the shooting stemmed from a brawl at the bowling alley.Wes Hamad, a 29-year-old Torrance resident, was with his 13-year-old niece and cousin when he saw a "huge fight" break out. Hamad said the altercation, which lasted about five minutes, blocked the entrance of bowling alley and devolved into "complete chaos.""I grabbed my niece and started running toward the far end of the bowling alley," he said. "As we were running, we heard 15 shots."Hamad said he saw a woman crying over a man who had multiple gunshot wounds in his head and neck.Cellphone video shows a chaotic scene as police and firefighter-paramedics treated the wounded.Another witness, Dana Scott, said a group of women that got into a fight inside the building. As they were fighting, men got involved and about a minute later, gunshots erupted."Bowlers were diving under the benches," Scott recalled. "The people that were still bowling on the lanes were on the floor, underneath the seats, behind the benches."Scott said an employee "grabbed us and took us behind the bar" to escape the gunfire.In an emotional interview, Meekins' mother said he was survived by his 5-year-old son."My son was a loving person. He loved life and he loved is family," she said. "Oh, my God ... Nobody can imagine what I'm going through right now."Gable House Bowl is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.