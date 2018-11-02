3 women caught on camera robbing Burlington store in North Fresno

Police are hoping you can help identify three suspects who pulled off a brazen armed robbery by blinding security guards at a Fresno business.Take a good look at this surveillance video from inside the Burlington store at Blackstone and Bullard.You see three women walk into the store and grab a shopping cart.Police say they filled the cart with clothing items then headed for the exit.When they were approached by the store's loss prevention officers, video shows two of the women spray the officers with pepper spray.That allowed the third thief to walk right out of the store with the stolen merchandise.All three then hopped into a black SUV and sped away.