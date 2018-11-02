ROBBERY

3 women caught on camera robbing Burlington store in North Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

3 women caught on camera robbing Burlington store in North Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are hoping you can help identify three suspects who pulled off a brazen armed robbery by blinding security guards at a Fresno business.

Take a good look at this surveillance video from inside the Burlington store at Blackstone and Bullard.

You see three women walk into the store and grab a shopping cart.

Police say they filled the cart with clothing items then headed for the exit.

When they were approached by the store's loss prevention officers, video shows two of the women spray the officers with pepper spray.

That allowed the third thief to walk right out of the store with the stolen merchandise.

All three then hopped into a black SUV and sped away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberysecurityretailFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
New details in case involving Parlier teen that was kidnapped, raped and robbed
Search continues for Fresno County recycling center armed robbery suspects
VIDEO: Suspect sucker punches man, cleans out his pockets
First murder suspect set free due to changes in California's felony murder law
More robbery
Top Stories
Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude
Firefighter injured battling large blaze at Tulare County cricket farm
Man arrested for string of vandalism in Downtown Fulton area, including Crest Theatre
Pedestrian hit by car in North Fresno, why police say he's at fault
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
October's low rainfall increases concern for California farmers
Northeast Fresno church no longer polling place after complaints about 'Black Lives Matter' sign
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Show More
'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest
New details in case involving Parlier teen that was kidnapped, raped and robbed
Church service held for 3 siblings struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Patients at Coalinga State Hospital attempt to write-in sex offender as council member
More News