Police investigating theft at Fresno Lululemon

An investigation is underway after a theft at Lululemon in northwest Fresno.

An investigation is underway after a theft at Lululemon in northwest Fresno.

An investigation is underway after a theft at Lululemon in northwest Fresno.

An investigation is underway after a theft at Lululemon in northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a theft at Lululemon in northwest Fresno.

Police say it happened just before 10:30 am Tuesday at the location near Shaw and Palm.

Authorities say three people were involved and walked out of the store with multiple bags of clothing.

Police are still investigating and have not determined a value for the stolen items.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.