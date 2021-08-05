Man dies after driver crashes into his parked car at Fresno County auto dealership, authorities say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second person has died because of a car crash Wednesday afternoon in a Fresno County island near Clovis and Dakota Ave.A flipped and crushed SUV gave CHP investigators some obvious answers about what happened outside the Clovis Motor City used car dealership Wednesday afternoonThe force of the collision ejected the driver from the Trailblazer and killed him on the spot."We have confirmed that the driver of the Trailblazer was unbelted and that probably contributed to the injuries," said Sgt. Joseph Bianchi of the California Highway Patrol.Officers say 53-year-old Todd Lyman veered off Clovis Avenue and over a median before crashing into a parked Toyota Camry.The driver of that car was shopping for a new vehicle, but his passenger stayed in the Camry.32-year-old Magal Bhatti died at the hospital from his injuries.The CHP hasn't heard from any witnesses who saw how Lyman lost control, but they say there's no evidence at this point that he was intoxicated or speeding.Lyman was due to attend a men's prayer meeting hours later at the Pentecostal Church of God in Clovis."Todd was a very kind man, compassionate," said Pastor Rob Culver. "He was always trying to better himself spiritually. Constantly."Pastor Culver says Lyman's widow's life is shattered by his death.He says Lyman was as happy as he'd ever been over the last six months and church members will deeply miss him, partly because he was working hard on a major remodel in their annex building."Todd Lyman was helping us probably 2-3 days a week, you know, helping us," Culver said. "Just a tremendous help. A tremendous blessing."The pastor says church members will help Lyman's family any way they can, including with funeral services.