33-year-old man shot and killed at Halloween party in Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 33-year-old man was shot and killed at a house party in Hanford early Saturday morning.The Hanford Police Department says it happened around 4 am at the Edgewater Apartment Complex.When they arrived, they found Ronald Johnson with gunshot wounds. The officers gave Johnson first aid until an ambulance was able to rush him to a hospital, where he later died.Authorities say Johnson attended a party at the apartment complex and got into a fight with another guest. Someone shot Johnson once the fight became physical.There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department.