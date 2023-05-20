Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade & Festival

The 33rd Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade and Festival kicks off Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. in the Tower District.

Show your pride and join the fun in Central Fresno!

Check out over 100 entries as they come down Olive Avenue in a west to east direction ending at Maroa Avenue.

The fun continues after the parade with a special festival at Fresno City College.

Show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. The festival will include over 220 vendors plus entertainment.

New bag policy this year:

Festival attendees are allowed to bring one clear bag that cannot be larger than 12" x 6" x 12" and also a small non clear bag that cannot be larger than 4.5" x 6.5" x 2".

