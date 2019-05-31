4 accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old while producing porn in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Four suspects involved in a pornography production company in New Jersey are accused of aggravated sexual assault and endangering a 7-year-old child.

The four were identified as 51-year-old Sean Allen, 30-year-old Marina Volz (formerly known as Matthew Volz), 26-year-old Ashley Romero (formerly known as Adam Romero), and 19-year-old Dulcinea Gnecco, all of Coburn Lane in Franklin Township.



In January, the Somerset Prosecutor's Office was referred by NJ Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) reporting that a 7-year-old child was residing in a home where pornography was produced.

Prosecutors said the child was exposed to sexually-explicit matter, and DCP&P removed the child from the home.

After examining the electronic devices from the home, investigators discovered several sexually-explicit photos and videos of the 7-year-old victim.

Anyone with information should contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
somerset countychild pornographychild sex assaultpornographychild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News