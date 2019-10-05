4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City

NEW YORK CITY -- Four men who are believed to be homeless were brutally attacked and killed Saturday in a New York City street rampage.

New York Police Department Detective Annette Shelton said that a fifth man remained in critical condition Saturday after also being struck with a long metal object that authorities recovered.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. as one assault was in progress in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood.

A 24-year-old suspect is in custody but has yet to be charged, the detective said.

The victims apparently were asleep when they were attacked in three different locations. The first died of blunt trauma to the head. A second man was attacked nearby but survived. He was taken to New York Downtown Hospital in critical condition.

The other three victims, attacked about a block away, also died of trauma to the head.

The New York Post published photos of two of the victims under a white sheet, one slumped in a blood-spattered doorway. The other lay under a sheet on the sidewalk.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Authorities were investigating the motive for the killings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew york cityhomelessu.s. & worldnew york news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia sexual predator named suspect in Debbie Dorian murder case
DNA technology helped authorities catch Nickey Stane
Accused sexual predator who terrorized Visalia women 20 years ago appears in court
Man arrested in connection to Coalinga shooting that injured toddler
8-year-old child killed in crash in Reedley
Man, 10-year-old struck by vehicle in northwest Fresno
VIDEO: Valley student diagnosed with genetic intellectual disorder named Homecoming King
Show More
Judge denies bail for man accused of killing Fresno State student in crash
Bay Area parent sentenced 5 months in college admissions scandal
Police investigating shooting inside southwest Fresno mini-mart that left one man injured
Fresno State senior awarded CSU system's highest achievement award
Ways to enjoy the Big Fresno Fair for cheap
More TOP STORIES News