4th of July in Central California: List of Independence Day events and fireworks shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fireworks, barbecues, and family fun - it's that time of year.

The 4th of July is coming up, and what better way to celebrate it than by watching fireworks and taking part in festivities happening across Central California?

Here's a list of events in the Central Valley during and leading up to the 4th of July. We will continue to update this list as we learn of more events.

FRESNO COUNTY

Monday, July 3

KINGSBURG INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

The Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that there will be a Fireworks Show on the 3rd of July, at the Kingsburg High School Stadium! The Fireworks Show should start shortly after 9:00 p.m. Vendors will be serving between 6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Time: 6 pm

Address: Kingsburg High School stadium

SELMA INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Save the date, July 3rd. Independence Day Celebration. Live music, food, family fun and fireworks. Click here for more information.

Time: 5:30 PM-10 PM

Address: Selma High School stadium

Tuesday, July 4

FREEDOM RUN

21st annual Freedom Run presented by Sierra Challenge Express Running Club. Start off your 4th of July celebrations with a bang and beautiful 4-mile run. There will be an American Flag lined course. There's something for all ages: 4-mile run & 2-mile run/walk. Award ceremony begins at 8am.

To sign up for the event, click here.

Time: 6:50 am

Address: Woodward Park

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

Independence Day Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza. The biggest in the Valley presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino & ABC30. The game is Grizzlies vs San Jose Giants.

Time: 6:35 pm

Address: Chukchansi Park

FRESNO'S FIRST EVER FIREWORKS SHOW

The City of Fresno invites you to a free fireworks show. Doors open at 6 pm. There will be food trucks, refreshments, and community resources available. Capacity is limited. Will be on a first come first served basis. Free admission.

Time: 6 pm - 9 pm

Address: McLane High School stadium

Tuesday, July 4

4TH OF JULY SPECTACULAR

Join us for an evening of music, food, fireworks, & fun. With one of thee best Fireworks shows around. $3 admission, parking is $7, or purchase a family 4-pack with parking for only $15. Contact the Chamber office at 559-875-4575 or email us at sangerchamber@gmail.com for additional details. You can pre-purchase your tickets and avoid the long lines!

Time: 5:30 pm

Address: Sanger High School

TULARE COUNTY

Saturday, July 1

FREEDOM FEST

Freedom Fest parking passes are now on sale! This year's fireworks spectacular is presented by Eagle Mountain Casino and takes place on July 1 at the Porterville Sports Complex. The festival showcases family entertainment, music, an array of local vendors, a popular spray zone, and a spectacular display of fireworks. Gates open earlier this year at 3:00 PM and the fireworks start at 9:00 PM. The cost of admission is per carload; $15 per parking pass in advance and $20 the day of. There is also a limited amount of preferred parking passes for $30. Passes can be purchased at the Parks & Leisure Services office at 15 E. Thurman Ave., Suite A.

Time: 3 pm

Address: Porterville Sports Complex

Sunday, July 2

EXETER INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Not sure how we pulled it off, but we have even bigger entertainment and Fireworks lined up for Sunday, July 2nd 2023 at the Exeter Memorial Building. Still looking for both food vendors and regular vendors.

Time: TBD

Address: Exeter Memorial Building

Monday, July 3

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Mark your calendars!!! Our Independence Day Celebration 2023 is coming up quick. This years celebration promises to be an exciting event that you aren't going to want to miss! Fireworks start at 9:15pm. There will be food, games and a beer garden. Music by Eagles Tribute Band and Patrick Contreras with Violin on Fire.

Time: 5 pm

Address: Ridge Creek Gold Course

JULY 3RD BLAST

Woodlake presents Niko Moon July 3 Blast. There will be food trucks, family fun, free concert and fireworks show.

Time: 5 pm

Address: Woodlake City Park

KINGS COUNTY

Tuesday, July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Open to the public. Doors & entertainment begin at 6 pm. Enjoy live music and food vendors. Free admission. Guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or use our bleachers located in lot 2. No glass or alcoholic beverages are allowed. Coolers will be checked. Fireworks at 9:15 pm.

Time: 6 pm

Address: Tachi Palace Casino

MERCED COUNTY

Saturday, July 1

LOS BANOS 4TH OF JULY

4th of July celebration in Los Banos. Carnival will start at 2 pm. Advance ticket sales are available. The cost for admission day of is $35.

Time: 2 pm

Address: Henry Miller Plaza

Tuesday, July 4

ATWATER 4TH OF JULY PARADE

Parade theme: Diamond Anniversary, 60 years of the 4th of July in Atwater. Line-up begins at Foster Freeze and ends at the corner of Juniper and Winton Way based on your number. The parade begins at the corner of Elm and Winton Way, turns left onto Broadway, turns left onto 3rd Street, and ends at the corner of Juniper and 3rd Street. The Reviewing Stand will be on 3rd Street somewhere between Elm and Grove Street.

Time: 9 am

Address: Elm and Winton Way

ATWATER'S 4TH OF JULY FESTIVAL

We believe that celebrating this Great Nations Independence is our Honor & Duty and we are Proud to be part of a group of volunteers that have taken the Spirit of past volunteers to insure the American Patriotism celebrated on the 4th of July continues forever in our community. The Celebration is once again at Ralston Park and is Free to the Public.

Time: TBD

Address: Ralston Park

ATWATER'S CONCERT + FIREWORK SHOW

After the Festival at Ralston Park, the celebration moves to the Castle Commerce Center for the Concert/Fireworks Show. Gates open at 6PM, and close at 9PM just before the fireworks start. Entertainment includes KABX Radio Host Dave Luna as the MC, followed by performances from Western Bound! Numerous food trucks and vendors will be onsite along with light up toys for the kids. The celebration then concludes with the largest fireworks show in the Central Valley! Entry fee is just $15 per car or walk-ins $5 per person with all proceeds going to help fund next year's celebration!!

Time: 6 pm

Address: Castle Air Base Parade Grounds

GUSTINE 4TH OF JULY PARADE

4th of July Parade. Main (5th) Street to Henry Miller Park. Line Up 9AM/1st Avenue. This is an amazing long standing tradition and fun for all ages!

Time: 10:30 am

Address: Main Street to Henry Miller Park

GUSTINE 4TH OF JULY PARK ACTIVITIES

4th of July in the Park Celebration! Henry Miller Park. Aquatics Center is open from 12 PM-2 PM. Corn Hole Tournament from 12 pm - 3 pm.

Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Address: Henry Miller Park

GUSTINE 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SHOW

Annual Fireworks Show! Gustine High School Football Field, 501 North Ave. Don't forget your blankets & chairs! Gates open at 7:30PM

Time: 7:30 pm

Address: Gustine High School football field

MADERA COUNTY

Tuesday, July 4

LIGHT UP THE SKY BASS LAKE

2023 Light Up The Sky Bass Lake Fireworks & Boat Parade. Boat Parade begins at 7PM near the entrance to Willow Cove. The Fireworks Show starts around 9PM. Madera County's biggest firework show is at Bass Lake. People line the beaches and make a day of being at the Lake for the celebration. Many hundreds of boats venture out at dusk to enjoy the show. There is no substitute for being at the Lake in the cool night air among the trees and the water when the show begins. See the sparkle and feel the boom and hear it echo.

Time: 7 pm

Address: Bass Lake

MADERA 4TH OF JULY SPECTACULAR

Madera 4th of July fireworks spectacular. Family fun, games, live music, food trucks & drinks (21+). Admission is free. There is also a free shuttle service. Fireworks show at dusk.

Time: 5 pm

Address: Madera District Fairgrounds

MARIPOSA COUNTY

Saturday, July 1

LIGHTS ON THE LAKE

All-day-use will be charged $20 for entrance on Saturday, July 1. The event is cash only and visitors are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase passes online. Visitors are welcome to enjoy the show from their boats. All night-time navigation laws will be enforced. Entrance passes for the event can be pre-purchased but boating passes must be purchased on the day of the event. Do not bring your own fireworks. They are prohibited in Mariposa County.

Time: All day

Address: Lake McClure