How to keep your pet safe during 4th of July fireworks and festivities

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each year, dozens of pets across the Central Valley run away and end up at local shelters due to fireworks.

The loud sounds and the uncertainty of where they are coming from are reasons why pets feel scared and threatened by them.

Runaway pets risk running into traffic, getting lost and possibly never coming home.

But there are ways you can help ensure your pet's safety-by keeping outdoor pets inside and by ensuring indoor pets feel secure.

"Making sure they have a safe place to be. Some pets enjoy the comfort of their crate or their carrier, so you can leave that out with the door open. Playing calm music, TV, or something to drown out the sound of the fireworks going on in your neighborhood," explains Angelin Morales, adoption coordinator with the Fresno Humane Animal Services.

Your pet should also have an appropriate fitting collar and a microchip registered with up-to-date information.

And if you are going to a fireworks event, make sure to leave your pets at home.

"We also encourage them to go to the vet, take your pet in and get any medications you need to help them deal with the Fourth of July. It's a really hard day for them," suggests Cindy Fernandez, the Animal services outreach coordinator at Kings County Animal Services.

And if you come across a stray pet in the next week.

"Because of the triple-digit heat that we are gonna be seeing or expecting, your best thing to do for that animal is not to chase them; dogs actually can't pant while they are running, so they can actually overheat very fast if you chase them," says Angelin.

Since shelters are closed today, you can call the animal control line if you see a lost animal.

Sometimes, if pets are close to home, they may be able to find their way back.

