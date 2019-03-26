Crime & Safety

5 alleged gang members charged in Sunland-Tujunga stabbing, carjacking of pregnant woman

Tanya Nguyen, a pregnant woman who was stabbed repeatedly during a carjacking in Sunland-Tujunga, posted a message of thanks to the community for support.

By ABC7.com staff
SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES -- Authorities have charged five alleged gang members in the stabbing and carjacking of a pregnant woman in Sunland-Tujunga.

The woman was driving home on March 20 when three men approached her Kia Stinger on the street near her residence. One man repeatedly stabbed the victim in the upper body before another man joined him in carjacking the sedan, investigators said.

The two men fled in the stolen car before slamming head-on into a parked car on the same block. They ran away and may have been picked up by the driver of a Volkswagen.

The suspects were later arrested and are facing charges of attempted murder, carjacking, second-degree robbery and hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage. The charges allege the crimes were committed at the direction of a criminal street gang.

The defendants were identified as Christian Reyes, 20, Andrew Bran, 19, Jesus Morales, 18, Christina Luna, 24, and Monica Gomez, 25.

Authorities say Reyes committed the stabbing and he is facing an additional charge of aggravated mayhem.

The five defendants appeared in court Monday, but did not enter pleas. They are due back in court April 17.

The victim, Tanya Nguyen, posted a short video message online to thank people for their support.

"I'm completely overwhelmed by it, and very grateful for all your support and being there for me," she said.

"I'm gonna get through this. I promise."



Friends have also started a GoFundMe page to help Nguyen.

Nguyen was hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive the attack. Her husband, Greg Maga, said she suffered 10 stab wounds, including one that punctured her lung. He said his wife is 12 weeks pregnant.

The viability of her pregnancy is unclear.
MORE: Pregnant woman stabbed multiple times in Sunland-Tujunga carjacking
A pregnant woman is hurt after being stabbed during a carjacking in the Sunland-Tujunga area Wednesday night.



Prosecutors are seeking $1.9 million bail for Reyes and $1.4 million each for the other defendants.

If convicted as charged, they face a maximum sentence of life in prison.
