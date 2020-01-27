5 men booked into Kings County Jail in connection to armed robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five armed robbery suspects are in the Kings County Jail after leading sheriff's deputies on a pursuit from Hanford to Parlier.Investigators say deputies were responding to an armed robbery at 11th and Excelsior.They say the victim was able to provide a suspect vehicle description, after the group pulled a gun on him, demanding his money, while he was sitting in his car Saturday afternoon.The victim of that robbery called sheriffs, and deputies quickly found the suspect vehicle with all five men inside.That car led deputies on a pursuit that lasted 30 miles and ended in Parlier.During the pursuit, the people in the car threw two semi-automatic handguns out of the window.The five suspects are all in their late teens to mid-20s.They have all been booked into the Kings County Jail on robbery. weapons and pursuit charges.