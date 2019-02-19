5 people rescued from vehicle that attempted to cross San Joaquin River

Five people had to be rescued from the roof of a vehicle after attempting to cross the San Joaquin River near Mendota, according to Cal Fire.Crews received a call Tuesday morning of a vehicle in the river near San Mateo Avenue north of Whitesbridge.When crews and the Fresno County Fire Technical Rescue Team arrived they found five people on top of the vehicle in the middle of the river.The team quickly deployed a raft and rescued all five victims.Crews say the victims suffered minor injuries.