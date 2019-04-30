FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Tuesday, April 30, 2019.Three people are safe after escaping a large apartment fire in Northeast Fresno.The fire broke out just before midnight on Monday at the Millbrook Park Apartments off Millbrook and Herndon.Firefighters say it started in one of the first-floor apartments.Three victims were taken to the hospital.The upstairs and two surrounding units sustained smoke damage.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.Another alleged victim is accusing Monsignor Craig Harrison of sexual misconduct.Police investigators say the 46-year-old Merced man claims it happened in the late 1980s.This comes about two weeks after an alleged victim out of Firebaugh made similar accusations.The Monsignor is currently at a church in Bakersfield.Homeless people held a "peaceful protest" in Fresno's Roeding Park.The goal of the "Sleep-Out" event was to bring awareness to what they say is a lack of housing available to homeless in Fresno.The event began last night at about 10.Within about an hour officers were out making the homeless leave.It is illegal to camp in city parks.The suspect in the San Diego synagogue attack is scheduled to be in court today.19-year-old John Earnest will be arraigned on murder and attempted-murder charges.The attack happened Saturday morning killing one woman and injuring three other people including a rabbi.President Trump wants new measures for the country's asylum process including judging asylum applications within six months and requiring fees for asylum and work permit applications.Critics say asylum laws must be in place to help migrants fleeing other country's for safety reasons.