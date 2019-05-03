FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Friday, May 3, 2019.A man believed to be a former law enforcement officer called the police saying he shot his stepson.It happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday at a home on Buckingham way and Cedar Avenue in Central Fresno.The stepson in his 40's was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say some sort of argument between the pair led to the shooting.A man is recovering after being shot in the hand in Central Fresno.It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Belmont and White but the victim was found a block away.He said he was riding his bike at the time of the attack.A motive is unknown.The Merced City School District is making counselors available today after a teenage boy was hit and killed by a train.Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near G and 23rd Streets.Investigators believe the victim is a seventh grader, but have not released his name or school.Opening arguments are scheduled to begin this morning in the misdemeanor child abuse case against state Assembly Member Joaquin ArambulaThe child said her father slapped her on both sides of the face.Defense attorneys have said the girl has a vivid imagination.The trial is expected to last as long as two weeks.Over the next two days, thousands of people are going to be making their way to Woodward Park for Grizzly Fest.This is the second year the event is being held there, but this time there are a few changes, one of the biggest is parking.People will only be able to enter through the Friant gate the Audubon entrance will be closed.Another big change is when the festival shuts down.Last year it went until 11:30 p.m., but this year it closes at 10 p.m.Organizers say they chose to do this for the betterment of the brand and community.Last year close to 20,000 people attended and this year they're expecting an equal or even larger turnout.The event brought millions of dollars in revenue to the area.This year's headliners include Portugal. The Man on Saturday and G- Eazy on Sunday.Acts start taking the stage at noon and tickets are still on sale.For festival-goers, there is a list of items you can't bring, some of those include, outside food and beverages, selfie sticks and pets - unless they assist with a disability.