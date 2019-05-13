FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Monday, May 13, 2019.Work is underway in a Central Fresno to repair a broken fire hydrant after a car went plowing into it.The crash happened at just about 4 a.m. Monday leaving the vehicle stuck on the hydrant and water gushed out, flooding the roadway and causing a huge sinkhole.It took city crews about an hour to get that water shut off.The driver of that car was arrested for drunk driving.The search is on for the suspect in a Northwest Fresno shooting after police say a drug deal turned violent.It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at a home on Lodi and Donner.Police say the suspect went to a home to buy some marijuana and came back after the purchase shooting the man that sold the drugs.The victim is expected to recover.Actress Felicity Huffman is expected to plead guilty today to charges that she took part in a sweeping college admissions cheating scam paying money to a fake charity to help get her child in a top school.She initially faced 20 years in prison but with the plea deal it's believed she'll get less than a year in jail.Legendary singer and actress Doris Day has died.Her foundation confirmed her passing this morning.Day became one of the biggest female box office stars in American history. as well as an accomplished, award-winning singer.Day was 97 years old.Dozens of Vietnam Veterans are taking off on the trip of a lifetime to Washington DC as part of the 19th Central Valley Honor Flight.This is a live look from Fresno Yosemite International Airport, where the veterans are preparing to depart.During their next three days in D.C., they'll tour the Vietnam War, Korean War and World War Two Memorials among others.On Wednesday night they'll return and the public is encouraged to turn out to give them a hero's welcome.