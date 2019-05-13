DUI driver arrested after crashing into hydrant in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man for DUI after he crashed into a fire hydrant in Central Fresno.

It happened around 4 a.m. Monday in a neighborhood near Second and Washington.

When officers arrived on scene the man was in his car with his foot still on the gas pedal.



Police had to pull him to safety through the passenger side door.

Crews say the hydrant was sheared off which has caused a sinkhole to form.

They have been able to shut off the water and working to repair the damage.
