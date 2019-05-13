DUI driver arrested after crashing into hydrant in Central Fresno

It happened around 4 a.m. Monday in a neighborhood near Second and Washington.
When officers arrived on scene the man was in his car with his foot still on the gas pedal.
#Update - Water now shut off after car crashes into a fire hydrant in Central Fresno. This is what it looked like earlier as crews tried shutting off the water valve. pic.twitter.com/J121M5Gr5i— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) May 13, 2019
Police had to pull him to safety through the passenger side door.
Crews say the hydrant was sheared off which has caused a sinkhole to form.
They have been able to shut off the water and working to repair the damage.