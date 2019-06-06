FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Here are the 5 things to know before you go for Thursday, June 6, 2019.
#1 1 dead, several hurt after cargo truck overturns at West Point
At least one person has died and several others are hurt after an armored vehicle overturned near West Point in New York.
The crash happened where Route 293 connects with the Camp Natural Bridge training site.
20 cadets and three active duty soldiers were inside the vehicle at the time.
The cause of that crash is under investigation.
#2 Tulare Co. deputies investigating deadly shooting in Cutler
Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the suspect of a shooting in Cutler.
It happened last night just after nine at a home on Sierra near Avenue 403.
Deputies say a 40-year-old man was outside of his home when someone shot him in the upper torso.
The victim was pronounced dead at Kaweah Delta Hospital.
#3 One dead, one injured in rollover crash on I-5 in Fresno County
One person is dead after a rollover crash in Western Fresno County.
It happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 5 near Highway 33.
The CHP says the vehicle rolled over, ended up on the side of the road and caught on fire.
The driver inside that car died.
A passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to the hospital.
That person's condition is not known at this time.
#4 Lemoore councilmember leads police on wild chase after nearly running down officers, bystanders
Lemoore city council member Holly Blair is in the Kings County Jail this morning after leading officers on a high speed chase.
It happened Wednesday near 18th and Cinnamon.
No word on what led to the pursuit.
Her young son and dog were also in the car.
Blair is charged with child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon.
#5 June 6, 1944: D-Day invasion at Normandy remembered
Today marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day the historic invasion that proved to be the turning point of World War Two.
It was over Omaha Beach where on June 6th, 1944, where the air, sea and land attack paved the way for the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany.
Over 2,000 American troops died.
President Trump and other world leaders are in Normandy, France commemorating that day.
