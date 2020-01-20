6 gang members with guns inside vehicle arrested in Huron

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six gang members are off the streets and in jail Sunday night.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office MAGEC gang unit arrested them in Huron at around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Deputies say they were patrolling areas that have had an increase in gang activity.

During that operation, they pulled over a car and searched it. There were four semi-automatic handguns inside the vehicle.

Additional details on what else was found inside the vehicle have not been released.
