6 people displaced after apartment fire in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several units of an east central Fresno apartment complex went up in flames forcing six people from their homes.That fire broke out just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Las Villas Apartments on Maple and Fountain Way.Firefighters say the blaze made its way to the attic of an 8-unit single-story complex and spread throughout the top of the building."The fire damage to the unit of origin is extreme, it burned throughout the entire thing," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Bob Camp. "As far as the other units, we're gonna have smoke, heat, and water damage related issues in all the other units."Firefighters say everyone was able to evacuate the apartments.No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.