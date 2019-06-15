6 people, including 1-year-old child, hospitalized in Fresno County DUI crash

Six people are in the hospital - including a 1-year-old child - after a DUI crash in Fresno County.
CHP officers say a man in his forties was driving on Manning near Marks just before 9 p.m. when he somehow lost control of his SUV, crashing into a power pole.
All five of his passengers, including the infant, were taken to CRMC with moderate injuries.
The driver, believed to be under the influence of a possible narcotic, was taken to Selma Medical.
He will be booked into the Fresno County Jail after being released.
Right now about 100 people are without power near the crash site.
PG&E crews are on scene still trying to restore service.
