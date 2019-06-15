6 people, including 1-year-old child, hospitalized in Fresno County DUI crash

Six people are in the hospital - including a 1-year-old child - after a DUI crash in Fresno County.CHP officers say a man in his forties was driving on Manning near Marks just before 9 p.m. when he somehow lost control of his SUV, crashing into a power pole.All five of his passengers, including the infant, were taken to CRMC with moderate injuries.The driver, believed to be under the influence of a possible narcotic, was taken to Selma Medical.He will be booked into the Fresno County Jail after being released.Right now about 100 people are without power near the crash site.PG&E crews are on scene still trying to restore service.