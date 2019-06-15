6 people, including 1-year-old child, hospitalized in Fresno County DUI crash

Six people are in the hospital - including a 1-year-old child - after a DUI crash in Fresno County.

CHP officers say a man in his forties was driving on Manning near Marks just before 9 p.m. when he somehow lost control of his SUV, crashing into a power pole.

All five of his passengers, including the infant, were taken to CRMC with moderate injuries.

The driver, believed to be under the influence of a possible narcotic, was taken to Selma Medical.

He will be booked into the Fresno County Jail after being released.

Right now about 100 people are without power near the crash site.

PG&E crews are on scene still trying to restore service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyduidui crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News