Medical professionals hard at work in the Central Valley

Kaiser Permanente

Kaweah Delta Medical Center

Community Regional Medical Center

St. Agnes Medical Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the COVID-19 outbreak continues and the state of California remains under a "shelter-in-place" directive, healthcare workers are still going to work to try to stem the spread of the virus.Area medical centers like Kaiser Permanente, Kaweah Delta, Community Regional and St. Agnes shared pictures with Action News of their doctors, nurses and staff working to provide care to the Central Valley during the crisis.Scroll down to see some of the faces who are hard at work in the Central Valley. Thank you to our medical professionals!