Coronavirus

Medical professionals hard at work in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the COVID-19 outbreak continues and the state of California remains under a "shelter-in-place" directive, healthcare workers are still going to work to try to stem the spread of the virus.

Area medical centers like Kaiser Permanente, Kaweah Delta, Community Regional and St. Agnes shared pictures with Action News of their doctors, nurses and staff working to provide care to the Central Valley during the crisis.

Scroll down to see some of the faces who are hard at work in the Central Valley. Thank you to our medical professionals!

Kaiser Permanente


Kaweah Delta Medical Center


Community Regional Medical Center


St. Agnes Medical Center



For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnohealthcoronavirus californiacoronavirushealth carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Succulent delivery business brings joy to your doorstep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News