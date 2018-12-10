An investigation is underway following a deadly, early morning hit and run in Madera County on Monday.It was reported just before 5 a.m. at the Avenue 12 on-ramp to Highway 99.Officials say someone called to report a body in the roadway. The victim is identified only as a 62-year-old man from Madera.The driver who hit the victim did not stay at the scene and was last believed to have traveled northbound on Highway 99.There is no description of the vehicle released at this time.