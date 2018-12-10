CAR CRASH

62-year-old man killed in Madera hit-and-run, body found on highway

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was killed on Monday morning after being hit by a car on the Highway 99 on-ramp at Avenue 12 in Madera County.

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway following a deadly, early morning hit and run in Madera County on Monday.

It was reported just before 5 a.m. at the Avenue 12 on-ramp to Highway 99.

Officials say someone called to report a body in the roadway. The victim is identified only as a 62-year-old man from Madera.

The driver who hit the victim did not stay at the scene and was last believed to have traveled northbound on Highway 99.

There is no description of the vehicle released at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentcar crashMadera County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR CRASH
Car crashes into Starbucks in central Fresno
Man detained after crashing into back of Fresno Police car
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Southern California crash
Customers still without power after car crashes into power pole in Fresno County
More car crash
Top Stories
Tulare police officer shot, police dog killed after chase turns into shootout
Merced High put on lockdown after gun magazine found on campus
Fast-food employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
LIVE UPDATE: Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Dozens displaced after fire damages apartments in Mendota
Child caught on camera stealing packages off porch
Fire crews rescue multiple reptiles from burning home
Show More
Woman pinned to toll booth by own car: Police
New study suggests birth months may be linked to ADHD
5 children killed in house fire in Ohio
Car crashes into Starbucks in central Fresno
Fire breaks out in Visalia home
More News