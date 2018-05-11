Alpharetta woman, 65, dragged from car during traffic stop, officer resigns

EMBED </>More Videos

Rose Campbell, 65, was placed under arrest after a traffic stop escalated. In a dashcam video released by police, one of the police officers can be heard screaming, ''Shut the [expletive] up and get out of the car.'' (Alpharetta Department of Public Safety/YouTube)

ALPHARETTA, Georgia --
Police in Alpharetta, Georgia have opened an internal investigation after officers dragged a 65-year-old grandmother from her car during a traffic stop. One officer, who screamed a profanity at her, has now resigned.

"I just panicked. I felt like my heart exploded," Rose Campbell told WSB. "I didn't expect that in America. I didn't expect that in Atlanta. I didn't expect that especially in Alpharetta."

After she was pulled over, the nearly 15-minute interaction continued to escalate. As Campbell is being dragged from the car, an officer can be heard screaming, "You're not in charge! Shut the [expletive] up and get out of the car!"

Campbell asked the officer his name, and then he can be seen grabbing her. Campbell screamed.

The police department shared the full dashcam video of the May 4 incident with an introduction from Public Safety Chief John Robison.

"There are aspects of this video that you're likely about to watch that simply do not represent who we are as an organization," Robison said. "Once a detailed investigation is completed, I can assure that there will be a decisive and appropriate outcome."

The situation began, police said, when Campbell swerved into the officer's lane while turning, nearly causing a collision. An officer pulled her over and attempted to issue a citation for failure to maintain lane.

Campbell refused to sign the ticket because she believed it would be an admission of guilt. The officer told her she would be arrested if she didn't. The department explained on its YouTube page that this is Georgia law, adding that "a courtroom is the time and place to dispute the officer's decision."

In the video, Campbell then asks to speak to a supervisor. A supervisor was notified at that point, police said. The officer continued to ask Campbell to exit the vehicle and eventually called for backup.

"The officers who were responding clearly were not aware of what they were responding to," department spokesman Howard Miller told WSB. "The first officer that arrived to assist noticed that the driver they were dealing with was an older lady and didn't appear to be threatening the officers when they arrived."

Campbell agreed to get out of the vehicle. That's when one of the officers, James Legg, began screaming at her and then grabbed her.

"Am I in a movie? Is this a movie? I couldn't believe it. It was surreal," Campbell reflected.

Campbell, who is diabetic, was also concerned about her health during the incident. Near the end of the video, she can be heard saying, "I'm about to have a heart attack in a few minutes because my [blood] pressure's gone sky-high."

Legg has resigned, the department announced on Friday, adding that Georgia Bureau of Investigation will now be conducting its own investigation.

Campbell said she's not sure if she will take legal action. Asked about the officers involved, Campbell said she would like them suspended without pay, and she would like an apology.

"I don't like the issue of firing people," she said. "I think everyone has a space for redemption."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic stoppolicedashcam videou.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News