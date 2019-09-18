66-year-old man in Tulare County arrested for child molestation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies have arrested a 66-year-old man for molesting a child under 14 years of age.
The man, Jose Alvarado, was booked at the Porterville Detention Facility.
The sheriff's office says its deputies were called to a home in Richgrove on Monday about the alleged molestation.
This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.
