Society

Woodlake cannabis company launches mobile dispensary

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woodlake cannabis company launches mobile dispensary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nestled between an orange grove and a busy road in Woodlake is 7 Points, one of Central California's biggest cannabis growers.

CEO Wayne Bishop and his investors bought the old Sun Pacific packing house in December 2017.

Eighteen months later, they had their first harvest.

That speed, Bishop says, was due in part to the building's existing infrastructure.

"So the story I think that's kind of unique about 7 Points is that we repurposed a lot of this facility and we repurposed a facility that had been shut down that wasn't generating any revenue for the city," Bishop said. "Now it's a good tax base structure."

The city of Woodlake doesn't track taxes by individual cannabis businesses, but provided numbers to Action News which show that the city has collected almost $1.5 million since cannabis commerce began in 2018.

Eighty-eight jobs have also been created.

At 7 Points, Bishop says most of the crew is local.

A team of 10 is dedicated to 7 Points' newest project, the mobile dispensary: same-day delivery from Fresno to Bakersfield and everywhere in between.

They sell their brand, but also their competitors' products.

"I think it was really at a great time," Bishop said about the launch. "Cause COVID just hit. I think most Americans are instantaneous, they like stuff taken to them, to their homes, and so I think it complements well with the COVID virus going on. You don't have to go stand in line right now in the dispensary."

There's much more to come at 7 Points.

A greenhouse, possibly a consumption lounge, and someday, tours of the fascinating facility.

But Bishop says they will always stick to their roots.

"This is an ag-based community, this is an ag facility, and our investors are ag, so we're trying to keep all that kinda tied together," Bishop said.

For more information, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywoodlakemarijuanacannabis watch
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 people, including 2 young girls, killed in fiery Kings Co. crash
Man rams car into Capitol barricade; 1 officer, driver killed
Fresno parks open for Easter with minimal restrictions
FUSD parents advocating for in-person learning 5 days a week
Calwa church carries on Good Friday tradition amid pandemic
Madera County expands COVID vaccine eligibility to 16 and older
$15,000 in items stolen from electronics store in Clovis
Show More
California DMV locations now accepting digital signatures
CA to allow indoor concerts, theater performances starting April 15
FUSD building education complex where juvenile hall once stood
3 cases of COVID variants found in Tulare Co.
Nonprofit helps Valley teens find dress gowns
More TOP STORIES News