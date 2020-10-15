39-year-old Stockton man accused of arranging to meet, rape 9-year-old girl

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Stockton man who allegedly expressed a desire to rape a 9-year-old girl.Detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force say 39-year-old John Plappert unknowingly contacted an undercover detective, and said he wanted to meet the little girl and rape her while the detective watched.Plappert drove over from Stockton to Fresno for an arranged 'meeting' with the little girl on Wednesday night, only to meet officers waiting to arrest him.He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail and faces charges related to arranging to meet with a minor to engage in sex.