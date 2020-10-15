39-year-old Stockton man accused of arranging to meet, rape 9-year-old girl

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Stockton man who allegedly expressed a desire to rape a 9-year-old girl.

Detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force say 39-year-old John Plappert unknowingly contacted an undercover detective, and said he wanted to meet the little girl and rape her while the detective watched.

Plappert drove over from Stockton to Fresno for an arranged 'meeting' with the little girl on Wednesday night, only to meet officers waiting to arrest him.

He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail and faces charges related to arranging to meet with a minor to engage in sex.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Unified gets approval to bring students back for in-person learning
Fresno police address social media claims about shootings as fears rise among families
Large fire destroys restaurant in southeast Fresno
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
'Fire wives' raise money for volunteer firefighters whose homes were burned down
Fresno voters strongly favor coronavirus protections and police reforms, survey shows
Show More
Wanted man arrested after standoff with police in southeast Fresno
Study: COVID risk on planes extremely low when passengers wear masks
Merced Co. officials warn voters of possible unofficial ballot drop boxes
Creek Fire: 341,722 acres burned, 55% contained
Flex Alert issued for CA on Thursday
More TOP STORIES News