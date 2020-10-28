Merced County deputy taken to hospital after crash with DUI driver

A Merced County deputy was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after a car crash.

Both the deputy and the other driver, who was driving under the influence of alcohol, sustained very minor injuries.

CHP officers say the other driver either didn't stop at the stop sign right at the intersection or failed to yield, crashing with the deputy's vehicle.

The deputy was taken to hospital as a precaution. Photos show his patrol car was severely hit, and the entire front side was crushed.

The crash happened on Buena Vista Drive near Paseo Verde at about 7 pm.

The driver of the other car has been arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.
