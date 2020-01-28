7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica, USGS says

HAVANA -- The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.
It was centered about 78 miles north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and hit at 2:10 p.m. local time Tuesday. The epicenter was a relatively shallow 6 miles beneath the surface.
It's not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries.
The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
