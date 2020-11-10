Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 13-year-old runaway girl and her puppy

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 13-year-old girl who they say has run away from home with her puppy.
Skylee Dickenson has not been seen in more than a week.
She was last seen in the area of Dickenson and Shaw Avenues in Fresno County on October 30.
Skylee took her 6-month-old brown Doberman Pinscher named 'Diesel' with her, the sheriff's office says.
If you have any information on where she is, please contact the sheriff's office at (559) 600-3111
