Society

Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 13-year-old runaway girl and her puppy

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 13-year-old girl who they say has run away from home with her puppy.

Skylee Dickenson has not been seen in more than a week.


She was last seen in the area of Dickenson and Shaw Avenues in Fresno County on October 30.

Skylee took her 6-month-old brown Doberman Pinscher named 'Diesel' with her, the sheriff's office says.


If you have any information on where she is, please contact the sheriff's office at (559) 600-3111
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countymissing girl
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer tests positive for COVID-19
More than half of CA counties in trouble, health sec says
Fresno man battling cancer gets heartwarming surprise from NFL star
Fresno Mission needs your donations to provide warmth, shelter to homeless
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
Fresno chapter of Kamala Harris' sorority shares its pride
Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno apartment complex
Show More
Woman loses control of car after hitting fox, CHP says
Creek Fire: 379,729 acres burned, 70% contained
Road closures in place after driver runs over fire hydrant in central Fresno
Newsom says restrictions coming as COVID-19 cases climb
Crews battling Creek Fire get some help from snow and rain
More TOP STORIES News