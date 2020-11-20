Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 28-year-old man has been shot and killed in northwest Fresno.

Authorities have identified the man as 28-year-old Christopher Moore.

Fresno Police say the shooting happened on Marks and Ashlan Avenues just before 10 pm on Thursday.

They say Moore was shot at least twice in the upper body.



He was taken to Community Medical Regional Center, where he later died.

Police say Moore and some other people were heading to a liquor store when they were approached by two men who began firing at them, then ran away.



Moore was the only one in the group who was hit by the bullets.
