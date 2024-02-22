9-year-old girl safe after being kidnapped in Sanger, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 9-year-old girl was kidnapped and then let go in Sanger on Wednesday, police say.

Officers responded to a call of a possible kidnapping at 1:45 p.m. near JFK Park on Faller and North Avenues.

Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner said in a news conference that the girl was walking home from nearby Jefferson Elementary School when a white van or SUV pulled up beside her.

A man dressed in all black and wearing a mask got out and grabbed the girl by the arm, putting her in the vehicle.

Garner says the victim was driven only "a block or two" before the kidnappers let her go, possibly due to her loud screams.

"We would encourage parents to have children walk home in pairs or groups so children are safer if you are with other kids than by yourself," Chief Garner said. "And if you have to be by yourself take major streets where there are lots of cars that can pass by to witness your route home."

Police are looking for the man who grabbed the girl and the woman they say was driving the van.

Residents in the area are asked to check their surveillance footage, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sanger Police Department.

